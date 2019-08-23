Packers' Robert Tonyan: Plays extensively against Raiders
Tonyan caught one pass for 11 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
Tonyan was the lone tight end with an actual chance to make the Packers' roster to suit up Thursday, which resulted in him playing 66 percent of the snaps on a night when most of Green Bay's key players did not even see one snap. It remains to be seen exactly what type of role Tonyan will have when the regular season begins, but he will open as either the No. 2 or No. 3 tight end for the Packers.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches three balls Thursday•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Big reception versus Texans•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Increased opportunity on tap•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Signs tender•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Gets tendered by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: One reception in finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Reviewing our IDP mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top...
-
Preseason Week 3 Wide Receiver News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at wide receiver in Week 3 of the P...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...