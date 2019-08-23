Tonyan caught one pass for 11 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Tonyan was the lone tight end with an actual chance to make the Packers' roster to suit up Thursday, which resulted in him playing 66 percent of the snaps on a night when most of Green Bay's key players did not even see one snap. It remains to be seen exactly what type of role Tonyan will have when the regular season begins, but he will open as either the No. 2 or No. 3 tight end for the Packers.

