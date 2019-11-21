Play

Tonyan (hip) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Tonyan missed the last five games due to the hip injury but appears ready to go coming out of the Week 11 bye. The 25-year-old will once again serve as Green Bay's No. 3 tight end, assuming he avoids a setback over the next couple days.

