Tonyan likely will start the season as Green Bay's top receiving threat at tight end, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The role widely was viewed as Jace Sternberger's to lose, and it now seems the 2019 third-round pick may indeed have lost it. The 26-year-old Tonyan figures to be part of a rotation, with Sternberger, Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis also in the mix to earn roles. Tonyan has 14 catches in 27 regular-season games for the Packers, so there hasn't been much hint of fantasy upside.