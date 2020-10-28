Tonyan (ankle/knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
While Tonyan played a season-low 50 percent of the offensive snaps during the Packers' Week 7 win at Houston, he wasn't far off the normal 59 to 67 percent he had logged in the team's five other games on the campaign. Since compiling five touchdowns between Weeks 2 and 4, Tonyan has managed just five catches (on six targets) for 57 yards and no scores. In any case, Tonyan will look to get back to full practice participation by the end of the week.
