Tonyan (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Tonyan was a limited practice participant all week and may have a chance to see game action for the first time since suffering the hip injury Week 5. Even if active, the 25-year-old is won't provide much fantasy production while working as the No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.