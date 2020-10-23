Tonyan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Tonyan was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned to limited participation Friday. He managed to play through the ankle injury for most of last week's loss to Tampa Bay, so it would seem he has a pretty good chance to suit up this coming Sunday. If not, the Packers could turn to Jace Sternberger as the top receiving threat at tight end, with Marcedes Lewis also a candidate to pick up some extra snaps and maybe a few targets. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff means the Packers will release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m.