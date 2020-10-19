Tonyan was targeted four times and caught three passes for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Tonyan briefly left Sunday's game in the second quarter after tweaking his right leg, but he returned to the contest and caught a couple passes afterward, so the injury should not threaten his availability moving forward. It may have slowed him down some, but not as much as a Buccaneers defense that put the clamps on the Packers' offense for much of Sunday's contest. While Tonyan had his least-productive game of the season, he still wound up playing 16 more snaps than any of the Packers' other tight ends, and he remains the clear starter heading into the team's Week 7 matchup with the Texans.