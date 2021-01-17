Tonyan recorded four receptions on four targets for 60 yards in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams.

Tonyan picked up over half of his yards on a play just before halftime, when Aaron Rodgers evaded pressure and found him well down the field for a 33-yard game. Otherwise, Tonyan's longest reception went for 12 yards, and he was overshadowed by other peripheral options like Alan Lazard. Even so, Tonyan reached 60 receiving yards for only fourth time in 17 games -- including the regular season.