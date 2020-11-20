Tonyan (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Tonyan has been listed on the practice report with either a knee or ankle injury for the past month or so, but he's played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps in each of the Packers' nine games this season. Production has been far less consistent than playing time, with Tonyan scoring each of his five touchdowns in a three-game stretch Weeks 2-4. He's averaging only 2.8 catches for 34.8 yards per game in five appearances since his end of his TD streak.