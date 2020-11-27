Tonyan (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tonyan was listed as limited on the Packers' first two injury reports of Week 12, but a full session Friday has cleared him for game action. He'll look to take advantage of a Chicago defense that has allowed the sixth-most touchdown catches (six, tied with eight other teams) to opposing tight ends this season.