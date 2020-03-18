Play

The Packers tendered Tonyan (abdomen) as a restricted free agent Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tonyan will return to Green Bay for at least another year after having initially joined the team's practice squad in 2017. Following the departure of Jimmy Graham, the 25-year-old looks in line to handle an expanded role in the Packers' tight end corps during the 2020 campaign, alongside second-year pro Jace Sternberger and veteran Marcedes Lewis. He's recovering from core muscle surgery undergone February.

