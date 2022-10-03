Tonyan was targeted twice and caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.

After increasing the previous two weeks, Tonyan's snap count percentage declined in Week 4, but he made the most of his opportunities and found the end zone for the first time in nearly a year. He remains the top pass catcher among Packers tight ends, and with Sunday's showing following a game in which he garnered seven targets, he is giving fantasy players more reason to look his way.