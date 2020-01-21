Packers' Robert Tonyan: Regularly used as third tight end
Tonyan appeared in 11 games for the Packers in 2019 and tallied 10 receptions for an even 100 yards and a touchdown.
Tonyan regularly served as the Packers' third tight end before and after missing five games and most of a sixth with a hip injury suffered in Week 5. While he has caught just 14 passes over 27 games in his two professional seasons, he has shown some play-making ability, scoring twice and averaging 12.6 yards per reception. The tight end position is in flux for the Packers with Jimmy Graham a possible salary-cap casualty and Marcedes Lewis a free agent, so Tonyan could have a chance to play a more prominent role in 2020.
