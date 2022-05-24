Tonyan (knee) was spotted rehabbing off to the side during the Packers' OTA on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Tonyan tore his left ACL in Week 8 last season and has reportedly been ahead of schedule during his rehab, but it remains to be seen if he'll be ready by Week 1. The undrafted tight end out of Indiana State re-signed with Green Bay on a one-year deal in mid-March, and if healthy, he could play an increased role in the Packers' passing game in the absence of Davante Adams. Tonyan's status during training camp in July should give a better indication as to whether or not he'll be available to start the regular season.