Tonyan was targeted four times and caught three passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.

Tonyan drew four targets for a fifth straight game and garnered a couple looks close to the goal line, but he finished with fewer than 30 yards for the fourth time this season and was held out of the end zone for the eighth time in nine appearances. He will have a tough time getting on track in Week 10 against a Dallas defense that has contained tight ends about as well as anyone, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers may need to look Tonyan's way more often if the Packers are shorthanded at the wide receiver position.