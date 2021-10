Tonyan was targeted three times and caught two passes for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-14 victory over the Bears.

Tonyan played at least 60 percent of the snaps for the fourth week in a row, but as was the case the previous three weeks he made only a blip in the box score. Tonyan's 2020 campaign provides reason to believe he can get on track, but there's not much else to be optimistic about at the moment.