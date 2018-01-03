Packers' Robert Tonyan: Remains with Packers
Tonyan signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Tuesday.
Tonyan spend training camp with the Lions last summer as an undrafted rookie free agent. The 23-year-old will have a chance to complete for a roster spot come training camp at a position of weakness for Green Bay.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...