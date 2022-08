Tonyan (knee) is slated to return to practice Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

With the tight end bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 8 last season, Coach Matt LaFleur relayed that Tonyan won't participate in team drills in his return to the field, with individual drill and walkthroughs initially on tap for for the 28-year-old, who logged an 18/204/2 stat line on 29 targets through eight outings in 2021.