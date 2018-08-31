Tonyan caught four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

Tonyan put himself in position to break camp with the Packers this preseason, totaling eight receptions for 61 yards and two scores. Whether or not he sticks around will likely depend on whether the Packers elect to keep four tight ends, or whether or not they decide to keep Tonyan as the No. 3 tight end instead of veteran Lance Kendricks.