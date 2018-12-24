Packers' Robert Tonyan: Season high for snaps
Tonyan caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's victory over the Jets.
Tonyan played a season-high 15 snaps in Sunday's overtime victory, which was just 16.5 percent of the 91 plays the Packers ran, but also a 2018 high for Tonyan. He has played at least 10 percent of the snaps in four straight games after playing just 14 snaps all season prior to that, and chances are good he sets another season high in Week 17 with the Packers playing out the string.
