Packers' Robert Tonyan: Season-high snap count
Tonyan was targeted twice and caught two passes for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Tonyan took the field for the first time since Week 5 and played a season-high 27 snaps, but he filled a complementary role for most of the game, and did not make either of his catches while Aaron Rodgers was under center. Tonyan was activated instead of Jace Sternberger on Sunday, which slots him third among Packers tight ends moving forward.
