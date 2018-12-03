Packers' Robert Tonyan: Sets season high for snaps
Tonyan caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Tonyan's reception was his second of the season, and first since he hauled in a 54-yard touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 11. His total output all but keeps him off the fantasy radar for now, but it should be noted he played a season-high nine snaps on offense Sunday, and he could see even more opportunities at some point should the Packers, only on the fringes of playoff contention, elect to take a longer look at some of their younger players.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: No targets in Week 12•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Surprises with TD grab in loss•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Scores for second time this preseason•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Scores in preseason game•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Back at it•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Sidelined by hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...