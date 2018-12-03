Tonyan caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Tonyan's reception was his second of the season, and first since he hauled in a 54-yard touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 11. His total output all but keeps him off the fantasy radar for now, but it should be noted he played a season-high nine snaps on offense Sunday, and he could see even more opportunities at some point should the Packers, only on the fringes of playoff contention, elect to take a longer look at some of their younger players.