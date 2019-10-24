Packers' Robert Tonyan: Shakes off injury
Tonyan (hip) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.
Tonyan missed Week 7 after sitting out practice Thursday and Friday of last week, but as evidenced by this news, appears on track for a return. Even though he's healthy, Tonyan will likely serve as the Packers' No. 3 tight end for Sunday's game against Kansas City behind Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Marcedes Lewis.
