Play

Tonyan (hip) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.

Tonyan missed Week 7 after sitting out practice Thursday and Friday of last week, but as evidenced by this news, appears on track for a return. Even though he's healthy, Tonyan will likely serve as the Packers' No. 3 tight end for Sunday's game against Kansas City behind Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Marcedes Lewis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories