Tonyan signed his tender with the Packers on Monday, according to the NFL's transaction report.

Tonyan will remain in Green Bay after recording four receptions for 77 yards and touchdown in 16 games last season. He began the season primarily as a special team's contributor but carved out a role on offense as time went on. Look for him to be a depth option behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

