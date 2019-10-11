Tonyan (hip) didn't participate at Friday's practice, rRyan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Tonyan sustained the hip injury during Sunday's win over the Cowboys and has been unable to practice this week. The 25-year-old will need to take the field in some capacity Saturday to have a legitimate chance of playing against the Lions on Monday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories