Packers' Robert Tonyan: Still not practicing
Tonyan (hip) didn't participate at Friday's practice, rRyan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Tonyan sustained the hip injury during Sunday's win over the Cowboys and has been unable to practice this week. The 25-year-old will need to take the field in some capacity Saturday to have a legitimate chance of playing against the Lions on Monday.
