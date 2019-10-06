Packers' Robert Tonyan: Suffers hip injury
Tonyan was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys with a hip injury.
Tonyan left in the first quarter. His absence will leave the Packers with just Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis as healthy tight ends.
