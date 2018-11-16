Tonyan brought in his sole target for a 54-yard touchdown in the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

The rookie ensured his first career catch was a memorable one, as he made a 54-yard scoring grab late in the first quarter on a play where Aaron Rodgers bought plenty of extra time with his scrambling ability. While he's been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart all season, Tonyan could bump up a notch if the thumb injury that forced Jimmy Graham from Thursday's contest turns out to be serious enough to cause a multi-game absence.