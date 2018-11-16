Packers' Robert Tonyan: Surprises with TD grab in loss
Tonyan brought in his sole target for a 54-yard touchdown in the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
The rookie ensured his first career catch was a memorable one, as he made a 54-yard scoring grab late in the first quarter on a play where Aaron Rodgers bought plenty of extra time with his scrambling ability. While he's been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart all season, Tonyan could bump up a notch if the thumb injury that forced Jimmy Graham from Thursday's contest turns out to be serious enough to cause a multi-game absence.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Scores for second time this preseason•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Scores in preseason game•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Back at it•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Sidelined by hip injury•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Remains with Packers•
-
Robert Tonyan: Signs with Green Bay's practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...