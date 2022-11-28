Tonyan was targeted three times and caught three passes for 20 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

It was a pretty standard evening for Tonyan, who has not finished with more than three receptions nor more than 29 yards since Week 8. He has faced some tough matchups lately, and he will see another one his next time out, as he and the Packers will take on a Bears defense that has allowed tight ends to rack up more than 67 yards just once all season.