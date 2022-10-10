Tonyan was targeted four times and caught four passes for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.
Tonyan did not do much in the box score, but he did haul in all four of his targets and has now caught 17 of the 20 passes thrown his way this season. Fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis played more snaps and found paydirt in Week 5, but Tonyan remains the better fantasy option of the two.
