Tonyan corralled three of his four targets for 33 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-20 win against Jacksonville.

Despite Sunday's matchup being between 6-2 and 1-7 teams, game flow worked surprisingly in favor of Green Bay pass-catchers as the Packers found themselves trailing in the final 10 minutes of regulation. The team attempted 34 passes to 25 combined rush attempts, with Tonyan standing as one of five Packers to generate at least three catches. The Indiana State product has been hit-or-miss this season, with four outings of 50-plus receiving yards and/or a touchdown, but five outings with less than 35 receiving yards and no TD.