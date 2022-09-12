Tonyan was targeted five times and caught three passes for 36 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Tonyan took the field for the first time since Week 8 of the 2021 season, and although he did not make a major impact, he also did not appear limited by his surgically-repaired left knee. He played just 22 snaps, which was one fewer than fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis and seven more than both Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis. With a game under his belt and the Packers in need of playmakers, though, Tonyan -- who scored 11 touchdowns in 2020 -- could find himself on the field more frequently in the weeks ahead.