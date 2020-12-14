Tonyan caught all five of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Lions.

At a position where viable options are especially hard to come by in fantasy, under-drafted breakouts become especially valuable. Tonyan has been precisely that during his third active pro campaign out of Indiana State, as the 26-year-old currently finds himself tied with Travis Kelce at an NFL-high nine receiving TDs among tight ends. He's attracted exactly five targets in four consecutive games, reeling in 19 of those 20 opportunities for 186 yards and four scores. Tonyan seems poised to keep up his productive ways Week 15 against Carolina, as the Panthers have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season (771).