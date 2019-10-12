Tonyan (hip) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan missed his third straight practice Saturday, so it's not surprising that he's unable to go. The Packers will roll out just two healthy tight ends -- Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis -- in this contest.

