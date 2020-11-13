Tonyan (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Tonyan appears truly questionable after he was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and then held out of Friday's practice. A 1 ET kickoff makes things a little easier for fantasy managers if it comes down to a game-time decision, allowing for a wide range of alternatives. Teammates Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis could both see extra snaps/targets if Tonyan is out, but neither would be a trustworthy option for fantasy lineups.