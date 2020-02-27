Tonyan is recovering from core muscle surgery undergone to address an injury he played through during the 2019 season, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tonyan was forced to miss five regular-season games last year due to the injury. He hauled in 10 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown across the 11 games he did suit up for. The 25-year-old saw regular usage as Green Bay's third tight end when healthy in 2019, and he could have a shot at an expanded role in 2020 if the team opts to part ways with Jimmy Graham for salary cap reasons. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is also a free agent.