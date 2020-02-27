Packers' Robert Tonyan: Undergoes core muscle surgery
Tonyan is recovering from core muscle surgery undergone to address an injury he played through during the 2019 season, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tonyan was forced to miss five regular-season games last year due to the injury. He hauled in 10 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown across the 11 games he did suit up for. The 25-year-old saw regular usage as Green Bay's third tight end when healthy in 2019, and he could have a shot at an expanded role in 2020 if the team opts to part ways with Jimmy Graham for salary cap reasons. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is also a free agent.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Regularly used as third tight end•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: One reception in victory•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: First touchdown this season•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Season-high snap count•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Active for SNF•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Has 50-50 shot to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...