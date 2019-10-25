Tonyan (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Tonyan appeared ready to return after working as a full practice participant Wednesday, but his participation regressed over the last two days to leave him little chance of playing Week 8. Evan Baylis once again appears poised to serve as the Packers' No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Marcedes Lewis (rest), both of whom are good to go for Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories