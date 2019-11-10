Play

Tonyan (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Tonyan will miss a fifth straight contest after being deemed doubtful on Friday's injury report. This will leave rookie Jace Sternberger, who made his NFL debut last week, as the No. 3 tight end behind top dogs Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

