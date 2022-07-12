Tonyan's availability for the Packers' season opener against the Vikings still is unclear after he spent OTAs and minicamp rehabbing off to the side, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan's lack of participation so far this offseason came as no surprise given he is just over eight months out from suffering a torn ACL late last October. The Packers likely will take their time in bringing the 28-year-old tight end back, as the team needs him to fill a more prominent role in the passing game after the loss of star wideout Davante Adams. Backup tight ends Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis combined for 39 catches, 358 receiving yards and two touchdowns without Tonyan in the lineup over the final nine games of the 2021 season, and these three should rotate to help fill in if Tonyan is unable to go by Week 1.