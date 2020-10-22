Tonyan (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, but he did work without pads and with a trainer on the side, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Tonyan seemed to favor his right leg and even left Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay for a spell, but he ended Week 6 with multiple catches (three) for the fourth consecutive contest. While he hasn't joined his teammates in drills this week, he ability to get in some work indicates he may be able to gut out his ankle injury this weekend. Friday's practice report may give a sense of Tonyan's ability to play Sunday in Houston.