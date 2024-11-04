Doubs recorded four catches (on five targets) for 28 yards during Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

QB Jordan Love spread his 39 pass attempts around to nine different Packers, with Christian Watson leading the way with seven targets and Jayden Reed (5-113-0) the only one to have more than four catches and 40 yards. Moreover, Love didn't toss a touchdown for a second game in a row, leaving Doubs stuck on two end-zone visits through eight contests. Green Bay has a Week 10 bye on tap, so Doubs won't see action again until Sunday, Nov. 17 at Chicago.