Doubs caught five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Doubs scored the game-winning touchdown by improvising a route into the end zone and snagging a 24-yarder with just over two minutes remaining. In doing so, Doubs not only scored for the second straight week, but he brought his team-leading tally to seven through 10 games. With his best receiving yardage since facing the Lions in Week 4 as well, Doubs boasts nice momentum ahead of visiting Detroit this Thursday in Week 12.