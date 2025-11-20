Doubs (wrist) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Doubs maintained his activity level from Wednesday, giving him just one more opportunity this week to prove the health of his wrist ahead of Sunday's game versus the Vikings. The Packers listed five other wide receiver options as limited Thursday -- Christian Watson (knee), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Savion Williams (foot) and Bo Melton (shoulder) -- so Friday's injury report will provide insight into who among them doesn't carry a designation into Week 12 action.