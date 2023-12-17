Doubs secured all three targets for 30 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Doubs disappointingly failed to take advantage of a second consecutive absence on the part of Christian Watson (hamstring), posting another sub-35-yard tally. That's been the case for five of the last seven contests, and Doubs has also gone without a touchdown reception in four straight games. The second-year wideout will look to bounce back on the road in Week 16 against the Panthers, with the possibility that emerging rookie wideout Jaylen Reed (toe) sits out in addition to another possible Watson absence perhaps propping up Doubs' outlook.