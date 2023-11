Doubs caught three of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Doubs opened the scoring with an eight-yard catch in the back corner of the end zone to cap Green Bay's first offensive drive. That grab gave Doubs his sixth touchdown through nine games this season. His scoring impact helps compensate for his somewhat limited yardage upside, as Doubs has now gone five straight appearances with under 40 receiving yards.