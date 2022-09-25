Doubs is among five active wide receivers for the Packers in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Since Green Bay posted its final Week 3 injury report Friday, Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was placed on IR on Saturday and Christian Watson (hamstring) was among the team's inactives Sunday. As a result, Doubs has a prime opportunity to make his first big impact as a pro alongside veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Doubs was the talk of Packers training camp and flashed his abilities during the preseason, but through two games he's been contained to six catches (on eight targets) for 64 yards.