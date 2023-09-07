Doubs (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

This marks Doubs' first visible on-field work since the Packers' preseason finale on Aug. 26, as he dealt with a hamstring injury in the meantime. It remains to be seen how the second-year pro is listed on the team's second Week 1 injury report, but he at least is taking part Thursday, which can't be said for fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring).