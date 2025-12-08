Doubs failed to haul in either of his two targets during the Packers' 28-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Doubs' role in the offense fizzled in Week 14, no doubt in large part due to the return of Jayden Reed from injured reserve. It is worth noting that Jordan Love targeted 10 different pass catchers, and no Packers player logged saw more than four targets during Sunday's game. It was the first time Doubs failed to record a catch this season, and the third-year wide receiver sits at a 45-542-5 line on 73 targets through 13 regular-season games. He'll look to bounce back in Week 15 against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 14.