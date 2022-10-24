Doubs failed to bring in any of his four targets in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The rookie was shut out on the stat sheet for the first time in his career, a blanking that came to pass even with a reasonable target total. Doubs has topped 47 receiving yards only once in his first seven games despite having logged at least five targets on five occasions, but he should have a solid chance of bouncing back in a Week 8 road matchup against the Bills on Sunday night where the Packers figure to have to pass heavily in an attempt to keep up.