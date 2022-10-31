Doubs had four receptions (seven targets) for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Doubs was able to rebound nicely from a zero-catch dud against the Commanders last week with his third touchdown of the season. The rookie was asked to do a bit more for an already undermanned Green Bay receiver room after fellow rookie Christian Watson (concussion) left the game in the first quarter. The fact that the 22-year-old continued to operate as Aaron Rodgers' top outside target is another positive sign for his prospects moving forward. Doubs could be in line for another strong fantasy day in a soft matchup against the Lions next Sunday.