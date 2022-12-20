Doubs (ankle) caught all five of his targets for 55 yards in Monday's 24-12 win over the Rams.

Doubs returned from an ankle injury that cost him four weeks of action, promptly reclaiming a prominent role on offense while leading his team in receiving yards. Head coach Matt LaFleur hinted that the fourth-round pick would be eased back into action Monday with the Packers returning to full strength at the receiver position, but that plan was clearly thrown out the window once the game commenced. Christian Watson -- who emerged as Green Bay's No. 1 wideout in Doubs absence -- still led the team in targets and is the preferred fantasy option moving forward. That said, Doubs could be a sneaky play against the Dolphins on Sunday following his successful return to action.